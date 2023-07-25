The dual Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes have not put a stop to the Venice Film Festival. The event may be a little less glamorous—no beautiful movie stars arriving in water taxis—but the festival has nevertheless garnered an impressive collection of movies with big-name directors for its lineup. The festival kicks off on August 30 and will feature films from Ava DuVernay, Bradley Cooper, and, um, Woody Allen.



Yes, the 80th annual Venice Film Festival has attracted some of the most notable filmmakers alive, though some have become less notable for their films than for the controversies attached to their names. Both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski have films premiering in Venice out of competition. Allen, who has faced renewed scrutiny over allegations that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow in the 1990s, will debut his 50th film, the French language feature Coup De Chance. Allen is expected to attend the festival, per Deadline. Polanski, who was charged with rape of a minor, will screen his film The Palace. Meanwhile, Luc Besson, who was cleared of rape charges earlier this year, has his new film DogMan screening in competition.

Advertisement

Controversy is not the only thing on the lineup at Venice. Sofia Coppola, David Fincher, Yorgos Lanthimos, Pablo Larrain, and Cooper are among those screening new films in competition. DuVernay will make festival history as the first African American filmmaker to screen in competition with her new film Origin, per Deadline. Out-of-competition screenings include Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft, and Richard Linklater’s Hit Man.

Announcing the list of films today, festival chief Alberto Barbera said that the 2023 lineup had been confirmed before SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike, per Deadline. Only Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers pulled out in the wake of the work stoppage; the rest of the American films invited “have been confirmed and will be present in the festival.” Babylon and La La Land director Damien Chazelle will serve as jury president. You can check out the full list of films below.

Advertisement Advertisement

VENEZIA 80 COMPETITON

Comandante, dir: Edoardo de Angelis (opening night film)

The Promised Land, dir: Nikolaj Arcel

DogMan, dir: Luc Besson

La Bête, dir: Bertrand Bonello

Hors-Saison, dir: Stéphane Brizé

Enea, dir: Pietro Castellitto

Maestro, dir: Bradley Cooper

Priscilla, dir: Sofia Coppola

Finalmente L’Alba, dir: Saverio Costanzo

Lubo, dir: Giorgio Diritti

Origin, dir: Ava DuVernay

The Killer, dir: David Fincher

Memory, dir: Michel Franco

Io Capitano, dir: Matteo Garrone

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The Green Border, dir: Agnieszka Holland

Die Theorie Von Allem, dir: Timm Kroger

Poor Things, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos

El Conde, dir: Pablo Larrain

Ferrari, dir: Michael Mann

Adagio, dir: Stefano Sollima

Woman Of, dirs: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Holly, dir: Fien Troch

Advertisement

OUT OF COMPETITION

Fiction

Coup de Chance, dir: Woody Allen

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, dir: Wes Anderson

The Penitent, dir: Luca Barbareschi

L’Ordine del Tempo, dir: Liliana Cavani

Vivants, dir: Alix Delaporte

Daaaaaal!, dir: Quentin Dupieux

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, dir: William Friedkin

Aggro Dr1ft, dir: Harmony Korine

Hit Man, dir: Richard Linklater

The Palace, dir: Roman Polanski

Snow Leopard, dir: Pema Tseden

Society of the Snow, dir: J.A. Bayona (closing film)

Advertisement

Short

Welcome to Paradise, dir: Leonardo Di Costanzo

Non-Fiction

Hollywoodgate, dir: Ibrahim Nash’at

Amor, dir: Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Ryuichi Sakamoto Opus, dir: Neo Sora

Frente a Guernica (Version Integrale), dirs: Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros, dir: Frederick Wiseman

Advertisement

Series

D’Argent et de Sang (episodes 1-12) , dirs: Xavier Giannoli, Frederic Planchon

I Know Your Soul (episodes 1&2), dirs: Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic

Advertisement

Special Screening

La Parte del Leone: Una Storia della Mostra, dirs: Baptiste Etchegary, Guiseppe Bucchi

Advertisement

HORIZONS EXTRA

Bota Jone, dir: Luana Bajrami

Forever Forever, dir: Anna Buryachkova

The Rescue, dir: Daniela Goggi

In the Land of Saints and Sinners, dir: Robert Lorenz

Day of the Fight, dir: Jack Huston

Felicita, dir: Micaela Ramazzotti

Pet Shop Boys, dir: Olmo Schnabel

Stolen, dir: Karan Tejpal

L’Homme d’Argile, dir: Anais Tellenne

Advertisement

HORIZONS

A Cielo Abierto, dirs: Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

El Paraiso, dir: Enrico Maria Artale

Behind the Mountains, dir: Mohamed Ben Attia

The Red Suitcase, dir: Fidel Devkota

Tatami, dirs: Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Paradise Is Burning, dir: Mika Gustafson

The Featherweight, dir: Robert Kolodny

Invelle, dir: Simone Massi

Hesitation Wound, dir: Selman Nacar

Heartless, dirs: Nara Normande, Tiao

Una Sterminata Domenica, dir: Alain Perroni

City of Wind, dir: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Explanation for Everything, dir: Gabor Reisz

Gasoline Rainbow, dirs: Bill Ross, Turner Ross

En Attendant la Nuit, dir: Céline Rouzet

Housekeeping for Beginners, dir: Goran Stolevski

Shadow of Fire, dir: Shinya Tsukamoto

Dormitory, dir: Nehir Tuna

Advertisement

VENICE CLASSICS

Non-Fiction

Bill Douglas My Best Friend, dir: Jack Archer

Le Film Pro-Nazi d’Hitchcock, dir: Daphne Baiwir

Thank You Very Much, dir: Alex Braverman

Landrian, dir: Ernesto Daranas Serrano

Un Altra Italia Era Possibile, Il Cinema Di Guiseppe De Santis, dir: Stefano Della Casa

Michel Gondry Do It Yourself, dir: François Nemeta

Ken Jacobs From Orchard Street to the Museum of Modern Art, dir: Fred Riedel

Frank Capra: Mr America, dir: Matthew Wells

Dario Argento Panico, dir: Simone Scafidi