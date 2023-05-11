Poor Things | Official Teaser | Searchlight UK

Poor Things follows “the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe),” per the film’s synopsis. “Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The teaser hints at a more fantastical world than Lanthimos’ previous films, with surreal steampunk visuals, odd, colorful landscapes, and sumptuous costumes. A Frankenstein’s monster for a new age, Stone’s Bella is “finding being alive fascinating,” trying new foods and giving Mark Ruffalo a slap on the face. The clip offers only the briefest taste of the film to come, but it’s one you won’t want to spit out (unlike whatever meal Bella is having in the trailer).

Poor Things reunites Lanthimos with Favourite star Emma Stone, along with writer Tony McNamara, who co-wrote that earlier film. In addition to Stone, the film co-stars Ruffalo, Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Margaret Qualley. Poor Things is currently scheduled for a September 8, 2023 release.