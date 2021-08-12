Sony Pictures refuses to let its Venom sequel become another pandemic box office flop. The release date of Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once more as COVID -19 cases rise due to that pesky and highly contagious delta variant. The studio continues its wait for its picture-perfect premiere moment in a truly imperfect world. The push back is only three weeks this time, as Let There Be Carnage was set to open on Sept. 24 in the U.S. and will now premiere on Oct. 15, because surely the trajectory the country’s currently on will all be better by then, right?

The film has hit many roadblocks over the last couple of years, with mult iple changes in its release date, and while Let There Be Carnage surely wants as many people in theater seats as possible, we’re now at a time when people are increasingly uneasy about attending showtimes. Variety says that, a ccording to a recent survey conducted by the National Research Group, 67% of moviegoers say they’re “very or somewhat comfortable” visiting their local multiplex. This percentage is 3% lower than last week, and down 14% from one month ago. It’s not the only film wary of a September release date, as Paramount’s live-action Clifford The Big Red Dog has also pushed its premiere to an unannounced date.

So far this year, major blockbusters have been hit or miss in terms of success, and even that means so much less than it did in previous years. Marvel’s Black Widow has grossed $175 million in box offices so far, topping this year’s blockbusters. For context, 2019's Spiderman: Far From Home earned $360 million domestically, which is equivalent to Black Widow’s worldwide grossing amount (Far From Home earned over $1 billion worldwide). Other relatively successful movies from this year include F9: The Fast Saga, which pulled in $171 million, and A Quiet Place Part II, which garnered $160 million domestically—n ei ther of which even begin to scratch the surface of the $855 million 2018's Venom earned worldwide.

So, as of right now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris, will officially premiere Oct. 24.