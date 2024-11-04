Venom: The Last Dance curb stomps Forrest Gump reunion at the box office The weekend's box office top three is a familiar list of titles.

Venom: The Last Dance isn’t doing, like, Deadpool numbers, but it made enough to remain on top of the box office for the second weekend in a row. And it certainly made enough to dwarf Robert Zemeckis’ Here, the sentimental experiment of a film that reunites him with his Forrest Gump stars. Here, which reportedly had a budget of around $45 million, opened to a dismal $5 million at the domestic box office. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the audience that did show up “skewed incredibly older, with nearly half the audience over 55.” Here slots in at number five on the weekend’s top ten list.

The conclusion of the Venom trilogy earned $26.1 million over the weekend. The nearly 49 drop is actually the franchise’s lowest second week decline, according to THR, and the movie is doing well internationally (picking up $68.4 million for a total of $227 million). At $317 million globally, it’s ahead of the gross for the previous installment Venom: Let There Be Carnage in its second week. Proven fall favorites The Wild Robot and Smile 2 round out the top of the box office chart at second and third, respectively. The Wild Robot‘s $7.55 million weekend take was actually up almost 11 percent from the previous week.

There are some more success stories outside the top 10. Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain opened at $240,000 at just four theaters. The impressive $60,000 average makes it the third-best opening weekend theater average of the year after Anora ($91,700) and Kinds of Kindness ($75,400). There’s also a lot of buzz around Clint Eastwood’s critically acclaimed Juror #2; Warner Bros. Discovery apparently isn’t reporting numbers for this limited release (the film is destined for Max), but Deadline‘s sources are estimating somewhere around $260,000 to $275,000 domestic take from 35 theaters; the film earned $5 million internationally.

All in all it was a modest box office weekend, and expect that to continue through next weekend in the wake of the U.S. presidential election. The full box office top 10 from Box Office Mojo can be found below.