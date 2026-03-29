Vertigo star Kim Novak was not happy that Sydney Sweeney almost played her
"Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time," the 93-year-old Vertigo star stated. "She was totally wrong to play me."Kim Novak in Kim Novak's Vertigo, Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid, Screenshots: YouTube
There’s a new documentary coming out some time in the near future about Vertigo star and veteran performer Kim Novak (fittingly titled Kim Novak’s Vertigo), exploring the 93-year-old’s recollections of her time making the celebrated Alfred Hitchcock thriller. Although Novak’s been retired from acting since the 1990s, a new profile on her from The Times, situated around the film’s eventual release, makes it clear that she still keeps up-to-date on Hollywood’s new stars… and which ones she wouldn’t want playing her in a biopic.
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