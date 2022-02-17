Although the burgeoning private space tourism industry has thus far been primarily restricted to billionaires and William Shatner, it appears that we are already quickly passing into the next stage of humanity’s journey towards the stars. Virgin Galactic is opening up its ticket sales for upcoming orbital Earth jaunts to anyone in the “general public” unsure what to do with the extra $450,000 in their pockets.

“We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year,” Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, explained in a press release, presumably to the delight of dozens of wealthy people desperate to feel something other than insatiable greed.

Lest you think nearly half-a-million in funny money will only get you four minutes of weightlessness alongside some of the world’s most insufferable people: those signing up for a Virgin Galactic trip will also receive “several days of training and spaceflight preparedness programs.” There aren’t any specifics available as to what that entails, per se, but we assume it’ll include handy tips on subject matter like “how to most effectively vomit in near-weightlessness” and “where to sign on the forms absolving Virgin Galactic in case of accidental death.”

To get everyone hyped at the thought of watching future livestreams from their desk job computers that feature untouchables glimpsing the face of God, Virgin Galactic also unveiled its new logo to celebrate this momentous news for the common folk.

One might think that, for $450,000 a pop, Sir Richard Branson’s company could afford better production values for its ad spots... then again, what do we know? Judging from our finances, we’re squarely within whatever socio-economic caste is below the “general public.” Our money is on “wretched of the earth.”

