Vox Media avoids strike

Vox Media employees aren’t headed to the picket lines today. After announcing earlier on Thursday that they’d presented a successful strike authorization vote to management, members of the Vox Media Union and the Writers Guild Of America East announced that a tentative deal had been reached “around 5am.” “As of now there will be NO STRIKE! Please continue enjoying all our work, knowing you all helped us get here!” Vox Media Union wrote in a post on BlueSky.

While full details of the agreement will not be released until ratification, Vox Media staffers wrote in their strike authorization that they sought safeguards from AI, minimum compensation, and annual raises “that reflect today’s economy and cost of living,” as well as improved severance benefits and layoff procedures, per TheWrap.

Vox unionized in 2018; its bargaining unit has 250 members, all from the editorial staffs of Vox, The Verge, Eater, SB Nation, Pop Sugar, Thrillist, and Vox Media Podcast Network. (The Dodo, which was purchased in 2022, is unionized under a separate contract, although VMU has been pushing to have the two groups consolidated.) The union was significantly larger a bit more than a month ago, i.e. before Vox sold off gaming-focused site Polygon to Valnet, leading the vast majority of its staffers to be laid off.