The forthcoming installment of The Matrix franchise will be the first since 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. You could say they’re resurrecting the film franchise for another trip into an alternate reality. As revealed yesterday’s during Warner Bros.’ panel at CinemaCon, the official title for the fourth film is The Matrix Resurrections.

Warner Bros. also premiered an exclusive first clip at CinemaCon, which featured an exchange between Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The video is not available online, but according to Gizmodo, the scene goes down like this.

“It begins with a very glossy looking city. A psychiatrist (Neil Patrick Harris) is sitting with a patient named Thomas. Thomas is Reeves and he’s having problems. He says he’s having dreams that aren’t quite dreams. We see him walking down the street with the green Matrix code. “Am I crazy?” he asks. “We don’t say that,” the doctor replies. Thomas is then sitting in a bathtub with a rubber duck on his head. He walks into a coffee shop and greets Trinity. “Have we met?” she asks as they shake hands.”

Other returning cast members include Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hoffman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Reimelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J. Smith are all new additions to the cast.

Lana Wachowski directed and co-wrote The Matrix Resurrections, without the involvement of Lilly Wachowski. Cloud Atlas novelist David Mitchell joins Wachowski for the upcoming film as a co-writer, along with The Lazarus Project writer Aleksandar Hemon. The three previously all worked together on the second season of the Netflix series Sense8.

It’s still unclear how Wachowski intends to bring back Neo, especially since Reeves revealed last year that Resurrections will not dive into the past. In an interview with The One Show, Reeves described the film as a “love story.”

“We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story,” Reeves said. “It’s inspiring. It’s another version of a kind of, call to wake up. It entertains... It has some great action. All will be revealed.”

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released on December 22, in both theaters and on HBO Max.