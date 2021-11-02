Last week, Mark Zuckerberg and his minions delivered a lengthy, prerecorded presentation on Facebook’s mutation rebrand into Meta, an umbrella corporation that encompasses all things “metaverse” and appears hellbent on ushering us into our next phase of dystopian existence. Zuck promised an entirely new age of the Internet through Meta, one filled with wonders and social connectivity—and not, say, a future consisting primarily of awkward VR work meetings, data privacy violations, and augmented reality furry orgies. It remains hard to convince us of anything other than the latter possibility.

Case in point: no amount of corporate polish could hide the uncanny awfulness that pervaded Meta’s announcement, but a new distillation of the nearly 80-minute sales pitch gives viewers a brief rundown of the presentation’s “highlights,” as they were. Brace yourselves for Meta:

Over the weekend, a mystery YouTuber known as BrainRod released a 9-minute summation of last week’s WTF—just in time for Halloween. Although the spooky festivities are firmly behind us, BrainRod’s compilation proves that, in the Metaverse, terror is always in season (we’re trademarking that tagline, by the way).

Apart from everything else in the video—and there’s a lot to dissect—the montage reinforces the pervading irony that, for a company so dead-set on convincing everyone how committed it is to human connectivity, they certainly know how to make every conceivable person-to-person interaction an absolute nightmare.

Now, to be fair, the execs showcased in Zuck’s Meta parade are tech professionals first and foremost, so they shouldn’t be expected to convey some kind of McCon aughey-level coolness.



Still, it’s hard to watch them interact with Zuckerberg and not think there isn’t some VR gun being held to their heads. It’s a great reminder that presumably no one is comfortable around Mark Zuckerberg, no matter the physical or virtual distance available to them.

