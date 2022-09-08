Knives Out quickly became one of the most beloved films of 2019, and its first follow-up is finally—almost—here. Netflix has shared a teaser for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, revealing the return of Daniel Craig’s private detective Benoit Blanc and his very distinctive accent.

“You expected a mystery,” the Southern sleuth narrates as the image of a gloved hand holding a gun flashes onscreen. “You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

This is still a teaser before a full trailer, so not much is given away. Netflix’s Tudum reveals the murder mystery’s characters are summoned to “a reclusive millionaire’s private island” by “a mysterious set of invitations.”

Like its predecessor, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features an all-star ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Leslie Odom, Jr. The characters are seen inspecting what appears to be a literal puzzle box, an elaborate prop that is presumably key to cracking the case.

“So much of why I’m so into making these is that they just do bring me an intense amount of joy,” director Rian Johnson tells Tudum. “Working with Daniel in this genre and having fun with it and the humor, getting to work with a new group of actors every time, everything about it just brings me happiness.”

There is still no theatrical release date given beyond “this holiday season,” but the film is set to hit Netflix on December 23. If Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery does have a 45-day theatrical exclusive window as previously suggested, it can be expected in cinemas in November. A third installment in the series is already confirmed.