There’s just something about a premiere date, eh? Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will officially have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety reports. TIFF is scheduled to take place this fall between September 8 and September 18.

Knives Out also had its world premiere at TIFF back in 2019. The Agatha Christie-style mystery at the heart of the star-studded film drew near universal acclaim. The film was both a critical and audience success—it turned a $40 million budget into $300 million grossed globally, per Variety, and garnered Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

In Glass Onion, Daniel Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc alongside the new ensemble. And if the intrigue of the first film wasn’t enough to draw viewers back, Glass Onion appears to have cast everyone in Hollywood. Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Kate Hudson (much to the tearful chagrin of one Kaley Cuoco) are just some of the names involved.

It’s hard not to have the phrase “too many cooks in the kitchen” (and the heinous epoch of film that gave birth to Valentine’s Day and the somehow-worse Mother’s Day) on the brain when it comes to Glass Onion’s hefty cast. But in a statement announcing the project, Johnson himself assured fans his biggest inspiration remains the whip-smart whodunnit stories Christie first hooked audiences on.

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” the director shared via Twitter. “It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually.”

He continued: “When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc—to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.”