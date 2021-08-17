Man, relationships are tough, especially if you’re Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac and you’re leading HBO’s new limited series. Scenes From A Marriage is based on Ingmar Bergman’s popular 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name. It is developed, written, and directed by Hagai Levi. Chastain and Isaac play married couple Jonathan and Mira, whose turbulent relationship will be explored over 5 episodes beginning in September.

Much like the original, this limited series will examine their marriage through the lens of love, hatred, lust, monogamy, and divorce, allowing the audience to eavesdrop on private conversations between 2 people torn between feelings of hate and love. Mira is an ambitious tech executive who longs for the passionate early days of her relationship with Jonathan, a passive philosophy professor.

As seen below in the newly released trailer, set against The Cinematic Orchestra’s “To Build a Home,” both actors display a gamut of emotions as they come to terms with the state of their marriage; one they assumed was too strong to break. Jonathan is struggling with Mira’s decision to leave, who tearfully claim s he will go out of her mind because, as she says, “If I don’t leave right now, I know I’m never going to.” Talk about intensity.

Chastain and Isaac’s chemistry is clearly off the charts, whether they’re arguing, laughing, or playing with their (fictional) child. The longtime friends have previously starred in 2014 film A Most Violent Year. Michelle Williams was initially going to play Mira, but she dropped out and Isaac suggested Chastain take on the role instead— but Williams is still one of the producers. The cast also includes Corey Stoll, Sunita Mani, Nicole Beharie, and Tovah Feldshuh.

Scenes From A Marriage will premiere on Sunday, September 12 at 9 p.m. ET.