After an abbreviated four-episode drop last year, the final 12 installments of Grace And Frankie will be hitting Netflix on April 29. A new trailer throws it back to the show’s debut, when the titular characters—p layed by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin— found out that their husbands Robert and Sol (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) were leaving them for each other.



Across seven seasons, the unlikely friends have become business partners innovating products for the senior set, navigated their new family dynamics, and set out to start dating again as septuagenarians. Before diving into new footage, the trailer takes a look back at some of the show’s highlights, including previous guest stars Ernie Hudson and Peter Gallagher.

Advertisement

Since its premiere in 2015, the comedy has been acclaimed for its thoughtful depiction of older people having full and active lives. However, the characters seem to be thinking that they could be doing more.

“I need a triumphant ending for my life, but as it turns out, I never really did anything,” Frankie says, seemingly kicking off a spiral that is relatable at any age.

Everyone in the combined Hanson and Bergstein households appear to be ready to make major moves. Sol and Robert are having their own existential crises about aging. Grace and Robert’s daughters Brianna and Mallory, played by June Diane Raphael and Brooklyn Decker, are continuing to clash over leadership after taking the reins of their mother’s beauty brand. Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie themselves are headed to therapy together.

“We are not done yet, and the best is yet to come,” Grace promises.

Thanks to the pandemic, this seventh season has been two years in the making, with one episode taking a year and a half to complete. Creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris have also noted that Grace And Frankie is the longest-running Netflix series, concluding with a total of 94 episodes.