We’re all familiar with stories about twentysomethings caught adrift in life, working dead-end jobs and going on disastrous dates while their peers seem to effortlessly find their dream careers and long-term relationships. In the new Hulu series Extraordinary, being a late bloomer gets compounded by not having superpowers for Jen (Máiréad Tyers).
In the world of the London-set comedy, everyone is supposed to get a special ability on their 18th birthday. At 25, Jen still has yet to discover enhanced strength, flight, or the ability to manipulate water. She works in a party supply store and has her ambitions for more thwarted when faced with a hiring manager who can make her accurately confess her greatest weaknesses in the show’s new trailer.
As Jen goes on a quest to activate her power, she’s joined by her flatmates: longtime bestie Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Carrie’s boyfriend Kash (Bilal Hasna). It also turns out that they don’t share their home with a cat, but instead a shapeshifter who has a particular aversion to dogs.
“I’m scared that nothing will change and then I won’t even have hope, I’ll just have me,” Jen says in the trailer.
If everyone has superpowers, then doesn’t not having one become more special? Really makes you think!
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
“Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower,” reads the official synopsis. “But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.”
Extraordinary also costars Siobhan McSweeney, Robbie Gee, Safia Oakley-Green, and Ned Porteous. The series was written by Emma Moran, an alum of Have I Got News For You.
All eight episodes of Extraordinary arrive on Hulu on January 25.