We’re all familiar with stories about twentysomethings caught adrift in life, working dead-end jobs and going on disastrous dates while their peers seem to effortlessly find their dream careers and long-term relationships. In the new Hulu series Extraordinary, being a late bloomer gets compounded by not having superpowers for Jen (Máiréad Tyers).



In the world of the London-set comedy, everyone is supposed to get a special ability on their 18th birthday. At 25, Jen still has yet to discover enhanced strength, flight, or the ability to manipulate water. She works in a party supply store and has her ambitions for more thwarted when faced with a hiring manager who can make her accurately confess her greatest weaknesses in the show’s new trailer.

As Jen goes on a quest to activate her power, she’s joined by her flatmates: longtime bestie Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Carrie’s boyfriend Kash (Bilal Hasna). It also turns out that they don’t share their home with a cat, but instead a shapeshifter who has a particular aversion to dogs.

“I’m scared that nothing will change and then I won’t even have hope, I’ll just have me,” Jen says in the trailer.

If everyone has superpowers, then doesn’t not having one become more special? Really makes you think!

“Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower,” reads the official synopsis. “But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.”

Extraordinary also co stars Siobhan McSweeney, Robbie Gee, Safia Oakley-Green, and Ned Porteous. The series was written by Emma Moran, an alum of Have I Got News For You.

All eight episodes of Extraordinary arrive on Hulu on January 25.