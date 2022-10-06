Ahead of The White Lotus’ return later this month, HBO has shared the trailer for the second season of the acclaimed drama. Jennifer Coolidge, whose performance as the grieving Tanya was a standout of the first installment, is now checking in to another location of the titular resort, this time in Sicily. Instead of toting her mother’s ashes, she’s now joined by her new husband Greg (Jon Gries) and assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).



“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time,” Tanya says. “Always.”

The White Lotus Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

Her next vacation is sure to make at least as much of an impression as her previous Hawaiian getaway, because once again, someone will be leaving the hotel in a body bag. The stakes feel higher as several characters get drawn underwater and a mysterious pair of hands holds a gun.

While Tanya finding love was one of the more optimistic elements of the first season, it’s clear that things already aren’t going smoothly with Greg. They’re not the only White Lotus guests experiencing marital strife: a couples trip for Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), and Cameron (Theo James) exacerbates both relationship tensions and anxieties about wealth and success.

Season two of The White Lotus begins on October 30 on HBO.