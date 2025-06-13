Hotel Costiera teaser attempts to rival The White Lotus' idyllic vistas

Gorgeous hotels in idyllic locations with deranged clientele are all the rage on television these days thanks to The White Lotus. The Hotel Costiera teaser asks, what if Olivia Pope worked for a White Lotus hotel, and was also an ex-Marine? Jesse Williams is our guy, and the famed Italian vista of Positano is our idyllic locale. Why one hotel would need an Olivia Pope on call remains to be seen, but we’ll find out when the series premieres September 24 on Prime Video.

“With a gripping storyline, fast-paced action and comedy, Hotel Costiera follows Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a half Italian former U.S. Marine. Daniel returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano,” reads a synopsis from Prime Video. “In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced.”

Though Prime Video is home to some of the most expensive television shows in the history of the medium, its true bread and butter seems to be easy-viewing, USA Network-style action and/or crime procedurals. Daniel De Luca isn’t Reacher, but in the Hotel Costiera teaser he could be Reacher’s spiritual cousin, delivering beatdowns and the occasional snarky remark. Williams is a producer on the show, written by Elena Bucaccio, Matthew Parkhill and Francesco Arlanch and directed by Emmy Award winner Adam Bernstein and by Giacomo Martelli. Despite the Americans involved, Prime has emphasized (via Variety) that this is a “true Italian story, written by Italian writers” in which “the Amalfi Coast is a protagonist.”