“Cubicles, ugly furniture, bad fluorescent lighting, death.”



That’s a pretty accurate description of office spaces across America, and it’s a problem WeWork founder Adam Neumann sought out to solve. The new Apple TV+ series, WeCrashed, charts the epic rise of the co-working business, its inevitable fall, and the whirlwind romance at the center of it.

It’s hard to tell if this is another great Jared Leto transformation or if it’s just difficult to tell what he really looks like anymore, but the flowing locks are working as he stars in the series as Neumann. Anne Hathaway takes on the role of WeWork’s chief brand and impact officer and Adam’s wife, Rebekah Neumann.



Kyle Marvin (The Climb), America Ferrera (Superstore), and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) star alongside Leto and Hathaway in WeCrashed.

The trailer opens with WeWork’s conception, and all of the ecstasy and partying that comes with establishing a viral business model. Under Adam’s kooky leadership, Rebekah and Miguel (played by Marvin) rise to the top of the business world with him. However, things begin to crumble as the losses begin to pile up—until they reach into the billions—and Rebekah tires of being a muse. She wishes to become a maverick and snag a Vanity Fair interview, and she refuses to be outshined by her husband, or anyone else.



Tension also begins to bubble up between Adam and Miguel, and the underlying question of the series becomes, “Does talent topple insanity?”

The series is created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, who serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. WeCrashed is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This is Us, Crazy, Stupid, Love), who serve as executive producers alongside Leto, Hathaway, Charles Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, Emma Ludbrook, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 18, after that, new episodes will air weekly on Fridays.