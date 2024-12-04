Wednesday shares look at season 2 as production wraps Jenna Ortega returns as the spooky sleuth Wednesday Addams on Netflix in 2025.

Good news for all the Wednesday fanatics and Jenna Ortega stans: Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off series has wrapped production in Ireland. In celebration, the streamer has released a Wednesday first look photo for the second season (below). There she is, looking like a spooky pilgrim—as is her wont. Further details about her next chapter are being kept mostly under wraps until the release in 2025.

“This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement to Netflix’s Tudum. “We look forward to exploring more Addams Family lore, and are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters!”

The cast of Wednesday was already pretty star studded, but the second season will welcome even more famous faces. That includes series regulars Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return To Silent Hill), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime), as well as guest stars Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once), Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor (The Missing), Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries), and Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). Last month, it was reported that Lady Gaga would also make an appearance in the new season.

Directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, Wednesday is a supernatural mystery series centering Wednesday Addams as our teen sleuth. The show became a sensation upon its release in November 2022, and earned Golden Globe nominations for the series and for Ortega’s performance. Earlier this year, Netflix released another sneak peek behind the scenes of the second season for Geeked Week, wherein star Catherine Zeta-Jones promised the new episodes would be “bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine.” You can check it out below.