Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance are on their way to haunt Wednesday

A trio of new guest stars has been cast for the third season of Wednesday. Lena Headey, of Game Of Thrones fame, will appear alongside Andrew McCarthy and James Lance, the man behind everyone’s favorite journalist in Ted Lasso. The three join a sizable guest cast that includes Eva Green as Morticia’s sister and Winona Ryder as Tabitha, who will once again appear next to Jenna Ortega in a Tim Burton joint. Other newcomers include Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game Of Thrones), Oscar Morgan (A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms), and Kennedy Moyer (Task). That’s a lot of Westeros alums.

Wednesday’s third season started filming in Ireland earlier this year and is currently set for a 2027 release. That should make it marginally more punctual than the nearly three-year gap between the first and second seasons (the second part of the second season came out in September 2025).

One of the biggest unanswered questions around the upcoming season of this gothic murder mystery teen drama mishmash is whether it will see Netflix return to its now-familiar split-season format, something that arguably undercut the show’s latest eight-episode run. Interpreted charitably, the model is a way to get these shows back faster, limiting the number of lengthy three-year gaps. Less charitably, it’s a means for Netflix to stretch out how long drop-in, drop-out-style subscribers need to stay on the service to see all of their favorite shows. It seems likely that Netflix will return to this style of release for this series, given that the first season was Netflix’s most-watched English-language show of all time, while the second was the fifth most-watched in the service’s history. We’ll find out for sure sometime next year when Wednesday tackles her next murder investigation.