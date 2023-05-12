As the writers’ strike grinds toward the end of its second week, it feels like we’re entering a bit of a low period in Hollywood news. Studios, of course, are still planning for the future, hoping that the strike may wind to a quick close. CBS, for example, announced its fall lineup this week, which carries a big asterisk; should the strike drag on through the summer, many of these shows will not be able to be made.

That said, there is still a decent amount in the can, as the spate of trailers released this week reveals. New films My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and Prisoner’s Daughter unveiled new looks, while new material in the universes of The Walking Dead, Outlander, and The Full Monty are also on the horizon.