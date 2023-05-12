Outlander | Season 7 Official Trailer | STARZ

It’s been over a year since Outlander last aired a new episode, but the droughtlander is almost over. This week, STARZ debuted the first trailer for the upcoming seventh season, which picks up after the events of season six, seeing Jamie and Young Ian work to save Claire as the American Revolution begins. Outlander returns on June 16, with episodes airing weekly on STARZ and the STARZ app. [Drew Gillis]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters September 8

Greek weddings officially hit Before trilogy territory with a third installment across as many decades, the aptly named My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. This time, Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin, and the rest of the family are finally heading off for an adventure in the motherland. Naturally, hijinks ensue. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters on September 8. [Drew Gillis]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

The Full Monty

The Full Monty

The Full Monty Official Trailer | Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy | FX

A sequel series to the 1997 film, FX’s The Full Monty sees the original gang back together as they navigate contemporary issues with their signature blend of humor and compassion. All 8 episodes hit Hulu on June 14. [Drew Gillis]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Prisoner’s Daughter

Prisoner’s Daughter

Prisoner’s Daughter | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

Starring Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox, Prisoner’s Daughter is a thriller from director Catherine Hardwicke. When Cox’s Max is diagnosed with cancer, he is released from prison on the condition that he stays with his daughter, Beckinsale’s Maxine. (Like father, like daughter, eh?) Tyson Ritter, Christopher Convery, Ernie Hudson and Jon Huertas round out the cast, and Prisoner’s Daughter hits theaters on June 30. [Drew Gillis]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Foundation season 2

Foundation season 2

Foundation — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

More Lee Pace is always a good thing, and that’s exactly what we can expect from season 2 of Foundation, Apple TV+’s Isaac Asimov adaptation. Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey also return for the second season, which takes place more than a century after where the last season left off. The first episode of the season hits Apple TV+ on July 14, followed by new episodes weekly. [Drew Gillis]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Walking Dead: Dead City

Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City | Official Trailer | ft. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

These dead just keep walking. This time, the zombies will take Manhattan, which has been cut off from the mainland (though they keep showing a broken Brooklyn Bridge, which would only cut it off from Long Island). In this writer’s opinion, this basically looks like a series-length I Am Legend, even if the poster seems to directly rip Cloverfield. Maybe that’s your thing. Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on June 18. [Drew Gillis]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold | Official Trailer | Netflix

A three-part docu-series, Arnold follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s success in bodybuilding, acting, and politics, and the various struggles it took for him to get there. The series premieres on Netflix on June 7. [Drew Gillis]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Poor Things

Poor Things

Poor Things | Official Teaser | Searchlight UK

The teaser hints at a more fantastical world than Yorgos Lanthimos’ previous films, with surreal steampunk visuals, odd, colorful landscapes, and sumptuous costumes. A Frankenstein’s monster for a new age, Emma Stone’s Bella is “finding being alive fascinating,” trying new foods and giving Mark Ruffalo a slap on the face. The clip offers only the briefest taste of the film to come, but it’s one you won’t want to spit out (unlike whatever meal Bella is having in the trailer). Poor Things is currently scheduled for a September 8, 2023 release. [William Hughes]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

The Righteous Gemstones season 3

The Righteous Gemstones season 3

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max

The Righteous Gemstones last aired new episodes back in February of 2022; the series is set to return for its third season on June 18. The series stars McBride and Goggins, plus Adam DeVine, the incomparable Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, Jennifer Nettles, and, of course John Goodman, who—despite being entirely silent in this teaser trailer—continues to loom large over his family as “America’s Jesus Daddy,” Eli Gemstone. [William Hughes]

Advertisement

11 / 11