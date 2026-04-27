Michael lands highest biopic opening ever at the weekend box office

Audiences were undeterred by the various controversies associated with the film and sent it past the record set by Straight Outta Compton.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 27, 2026 | 10:45am
Photo: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate
Film News Weekend Box Office
Michael lands highest biopic opening ever at the weekend box office

As expected, Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, opened at number one at the box office. Not only did it open atop the box office, but it earned the highest-grossing opening of any biopic ever, easily surpassing Straight Outta Compton‘s $60 million in 2015 and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $51 million opening in 2018. Michael washed them both, earning $97 million in the United States this weekend. When the rest of the world is factored in, the project grossed $217 million this weekend. Clearly, a large segment of the audience was unbothered by the decades of child sex abuse allegations—including some detailed as the film was opening—nor the fact that the movie just ends in 1988. The gross seems like it would indicate good news for the already-teased sequel, which would have the unenviable task of chronicling Jackson’s life in the 1990s and 2000s. 

Elsewhere, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie fell to number two, earning about $21 million after last week’s $35 million. Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, and The Drama all held their order, following in spots three, four, and five. Mother Mary, which opened wide in 1,103 theaters this weekend, landed in the number nine spot, bringing in about $1.25 million. You can check out the whole top 10 below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo

  1. 1. Michael
  2. 2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
  3. 3. Project Hail Mary
  4. 4. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy
  5. 5. The Drama
  6. 6. Hoppers
  7. 7. You, Me & Tuscany
  8. 8. Over Your Dead Body
  9. 9. Mother Mary
  10. 10. American Youngboy

 
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