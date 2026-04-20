The Mummy is no match for Super Mario at the weekend box office

Another week, another new movie opening behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary at the box office. After The Drama opened at the number three spot two weeks ago and You, Me & Tuscany opened at number four last week, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has kept the battle for third place going. That movie opened to $13.5 million domestically, per Variety, far less than $24.5 million Cronin’s last directorial effort, Evil Dead Rise, opened to. Coincidentally, that movie opened in second place behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which had opened two weeks prior. Perhaps Cronin’s next feature can open a bit further from a Nintendo flick.

Of course, there will certainly be more where those came from, given how successful Super Mario Galaxy has been so far. The movie added another $35 million to its domestic gross this week, bringing its stateside total to $355 million. Globally, the film has already grossed $747,477,060, quickly surpassing the global gross of Project Hail Mary. However, looking at the entire gross list at Box Office Mojo, Super Mario Galaxy did have a much larger drop off compared to last week than Project Hail Mary did, with Mario falling nearly 50% compared to Hail Mary‘s 15.3% drop. Project Hail Mary still managed to gross $20 million in the U.S. in its fifth weekend in theaters, and actually played in three more theaters this week than it did last week.

See the whole top ten of the weekend below, via Box Office Mojo.