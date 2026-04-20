The Mummy is no match for Super Mario at the weekend box office
Lee Cronin managed to open behind Nintendo, two movies in a row.Image via Warner Bros.
Another week, another new movie opening behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary at the box office. After The Drama opened at the number three spot two weeks ago and You, Me & Tuscany opened at number four last week, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has kept the battle for third place going. That movie opened to $13.5 million domestically, per Variety, far less than $24.5 million Cronin’s last directorial effort, Evil Dead Rise, opened to. Coincidentally, that movie opened in second place behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which had opened two weeks prior. Perhaps Cronin’s next feature can open a bit further from a Nintendo flick.
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