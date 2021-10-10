As we already covered earlier this weekend, No Time To Die has failed to break Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s record (that’s the “movie that made the most money in its opening weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic” record), but James Bond did at least manage to make more money than Venom did. Daniel Craig’s final run in the tuxedo and the Aston Martin made $56 million this weekend, more than $30 million short of the record, but that’s was still more than enough to easily put it in the top spot. That also puts it in a position to make good money, or at least more than most movies have been making since last year.

Venom fell to second and only made $32 million, which is a pretty steep drop from last week, putting it at $141 million after two weeks. That’s a veritable crap-load of money, all things considered, but it might mean that Let There Be Carnage won’t have an easy time cracking the $200 million mark—if it does at all. The Addams Family 2 certainly doesn’t need to worry about cracking $200 million, since it’s absolutely not going to happen (no pressure!), with the movie making $10 million in its second week for a total of $31 million.

But if you want to talk about big drop-offs, you’ve got to talk about The Many Saints Of Newark. It dropped 68 percent in its second weekend, but it hadn’t made much in the first place, so it only got $1.4 million and has made a total of $7.4 million now. The release of Lamb put A24 baaack on the charts further down the list, even if it only made $1 million, but that was on a limited release of only 583 theaters. It might do better as time goes on.

The final movie in the top 10 is, sadly, a mystery. Box Office Mojo doesn’t say what it is, just that it’s a Fathom Events release and that it made under $400,000. Fathom is screening Scream this weekend, so it might be that, but it didn’t make much money either way. Count this as another indicator that the rest of the U.S. box office, beyond the big-name releases, is still pretty dire.

The full top 10 list is below

No Time To Die Venom: Let There Be Carnage The Addams Family 2 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings The Many Saints Of Newark Free Guy Lamb Dear Evan Hansen Candyman Some Fathom Events movie, maybe Scream