This weekend's box office looks a lot like last weekend's

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was still far ahead of the pack, grossing $69 million domestically this weekend and another $83.5 million abroad, per Deadline. Its global total is up to $628.7 million after just two weeks in theaters, putting the movie well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing of the year. The only thing placing ahead of it as of this writing is China’s Pegasus 3, which less than $20 million ahead, per Deadline’s tally. Project Hail Mary, meanwhile, crossed the $500 million line globally this weekend, taking in $24.5 million in the States.
Other new entries at the box office this week include BTS’s Arirang Tour live concert, which took in $2.44 million, and Exit 8, which took in $1.4 million in just 495 theaters, giving it a higher average per theater than either You, Me, And Tuscany and The Drama. The news for Faces Of Death was less good; that film brought in $1.368 million via 1,600 theaters. You can see the whole top 10, via Box Office Mojo, below.
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
- Project Hail Mary
- The Drama
- You, Me, And Tuscany
- Hoppers
- BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in GOYANG: LIVE VIEWING
- Exit 8
- Faces Of Death
- A Great Awakening
- Reminders Of Him