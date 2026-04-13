This weekend's box office looks a lot like last weekend's

The biggest new opening of the week was You, Me, And Tuscany, and it proved to be no match for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Project Hail Mary, or The Drama—financially speaking, that is. The film opened at number four in this week’s top ten, grossing $8 million in the United States, setting it not too far behind The Drama‘s $8.7 million haul.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was still far ahead of the pack, grossing $69 million domestically this weekend and another $83.5 million abroad, per Deadline. Its global total is up to $628.7 million after just two weeks in theaters, putting the movie well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing of the year. The only thing placing ahead of it as of this writing is China’s Pegasus 3, which less than $20 million ahead, per Deadline’s tally. Project Hail Mary, meanwhile, crossed the $500 million line globally this weekend, taking in $24.5 million in the States.

Other new entries at the box office this week include BTS’s Arirang Tour live concert, which took in $2.44 million, and Exit 8, which took in $1.4 million in just 495 theaters, giving it a higher average per theater than either You, Me, And Tuscany and The Drama. The news for Faces Of Death was less good; that film brought in $1.368 million via 1,600 theaters. You can see the whole top 10, via Box Office Mojo, below.