Jodie Foster sets her next film, and more casting news this week Foster will lead Vie Privée, an upcoming film from director Rebecca Zlotowski

Jodie Foster is going from Night Country to wine country. According to Variety, the Academy Award-winning actress has set her first project since starring in True Detective‘s fourth season earlier this year. She’ll lead the film Vie Privée, an upcoming French language project from director Rebecca Zlotowski (Other People’s Children, Grand Central). Zlotowski also wrote the film, along with French novelist Anne Berest, and Gaëlle Macé.

This actually seems like a great fit for Foster, who’s something of a Francophile herself. The California-born actor is fluent in French and starred in another French-language film, Moi, Fleur Bleue, when she was only 15 years old. Variety also notes that Foster delivered a speech alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris in August. She was also presented with an honorary Palme at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

