Jodie Foster sets her next film, and more casting news this week
Foster will lead Vie Privée, an upcoming film from director Rebecca ZlotowskiPhoto: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jodie Foster is going from Night Country to wine country. According to Variety, the Academy Award-winning actress has set her first project since starring in True Detective‘s fourth season earlier this year. She’ll lead the film Vie Privée, an upcoming French language project from director Rebecca Zlotowski (Other People’s Children, Grand Central). Zlotowski also wrote the film, along with French novelist Anne Berest, and Gaëlle Macé.
This actually seems like a great fit for Foster, who’s something of a Francophile herself. The California-born actor is fluent in French and starred in another French-language film, Moi, Fleur Bleue, when she was only 15 years old. Variety also notes that Foster delivered a speech alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris in August. She was also presented with an honorary Palme at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.
In other casting news this week, spinoffs of both The Office and The Big Bang Theory rounded out their casts, and actors like Stephen Graham, Kevin Costner, Aaron Pierre, and Sydney Sweeney landed their next roles. You can check out more of the week’s updates below:
- •Gregg Daniels and Michael Koman’s The Office spinoff has hired Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, and Eric Rahill to join its cast. Ikumelo, Edelman, and Rahill will also serve as writers on the currently untitled series. [via Deadline]
- •Mary Elizabeth Winstead might hold the hand that rocks the cradle. She’s currently in talks to star in 20th Century’s adaptation of the classic 1992 thriller, opposite Maika Monroe. [via Deadline]
- •Alicia Silverstone is hopping on two trends: Irish-set productions (à la Lindsay Lohan) and shows about divorce lawyers (à la Kim Kardashian). She’s set to star in Irish Blood, a murder mystery series for Acorn TV, in which she’ll play a Los Angeles divorce lawyer searching for her father. [via Deadline]
- •Kevin Costner has a new film on the Horizon. After finishing his four-part epic, Costner will co-write and star in Headhunters, a movie Deadline describes as a “surf thriller” about a group of wave-riders who get tangled with “an ancient tribe of headhunters who are protecting their land at all costs.”
- •Chloë Grace Moretz is getting into the true crime game. The Suspiria star will lead My Mom’s Murder, a series based on Lauren Malloy’s recently-launched podcast of the same name. [via Deadline]
- •Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan are in final talks to star in the Paramount+ series tentatively titled Guy Ritchie‘s The Associate, which follows an elite family of fixers in London. Ritchie will direct. [via Deadline]
- •Sacha Baron-Cohen will get a lesson on feminism in Ladies First, a new comedy from Thea Sharrock, adapted from the 2018 French film, Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile. According to Deadline, “Baron Cohen will play an unrepentant womanizer who finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women.” Rosamund Pike is also set to star as his “fiery female counterpart.”
- •Flatbush Misdemeanors alum Alyssa Limperis has joined What We Do In The Shadows for its final season, which premieres October 21. [via Deadline]
- •Showtime’s The Agency, a show about a CIA agent forced to emerge from his life undercover, has filled out its supporting cast. Reza Brojerdi, Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor will join previously announced cast members Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Richard Gere. [via Deadline]
- •Boots Riley has assembled a stellar cast for his next project, I Love Boosters. Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, and Demi Moore are all set to star. [via Deadline]
- •Sydney Sweeney has set Paul Feig’s The Housemaid as her next project. According to Deadline, the film follows “a struggling woman (Sweeney) who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.” Amanda Seyfried is currently in talks to play Nina. Andrew has not been cast yet. (Maybe the part will go to Sweeney’s Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell.)
- •Rachel McAdams is in talks to star in Sam Raimi’s upcoming film Send Help, which Deadline describes as a “two-hander horror-thriller set on an island.”