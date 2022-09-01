In a different universe, Lindsay Lohan leveraged her teen queen stardom into becoming real rom-com royalty in the early 2000s. Instead, she starred in the ill-fated Just My Luck (a Chris Pine rom-com flop?! Say it isn’t so!) and became increasingly derailed by drama in her personal life.

A Netflix rom-com isn’t the same as the big-budget fare that could’ve been. In fact, these days, it’s a genre of its own, typically a half-step above Hallmark movies (generously), but not a bad place for an actor to launch a career renaissance. (Vanessa Hudgens, Christina Milian, Kat Graham, and Victoria Justice have all charted this course.)

Lohan signed a two-picture deal for her Netflix-funded second act, which will begin this year with Falling For Christmas, directed by Janeen Damian. Now, Deadline reports that she’s found her second vehicle, also directed by Damian, Irish Wish. (Has it really taken this long to get the ginger Lohan in an Irish-based project? Amy Adams put in her time years ago!)

Per Deadline, the film is about a woman named Maddie (Lohan), whose best friend is marrying the love of Maddie’s life. Poor Maddie nonetheless agrees to be a bridesmaid in their wedding in Ireland, but “[days] before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be,” reads the synopsis. “With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

We can imagine how it’ll all play out from there, but it will be much more fun to watch it unfold on screen. No word yet as to who Lohan’s love interest will be (neither the fake-out groom nor the “someone else entirely”), but Falling For Christmas cast the charming Chord Overstreet as her foil. Is there another Glee alum (or similar 2010s-era TV heartthrob) that could fit the bill here? C’mon, Netflix, this is Lindsay Lohan we’re talking about–we need a hunk with at least some degree of name recognition. Consider it our Irish Wish wish.