"Weird Al" Yankovic is taking his show back on the road

The "Bigger & Weirder" tour kicks off June 2025

By Emma Keates  |  September 23, 2024 | 1:00pm
Image: "Weird Al" Yankovic
It’s time to put on your polka shoes and ride your buggy to Amish paradise, because Weird Al is going on tour. While the infamous parody artist has done some recent shows in smaller, intimate venues, he’s returning the big stage with a “full-production multimedia comedy rock show” in 2025 for the first time in six years. According to a press release, Yankovic will be performing his greatest hits, as well as some “fan favorites” that have never been performed live.

Al is upping the ante for this latest round of gigs, with costume changes, a “giant” video wall, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring his original band. It might sound like he’s living the rock and roll lifestyle a little too hard, but as we all know from his very true and accurate biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the last time he tried that he got drunk on stage, insulted the crowd, and was eventually arrested for lewdness before killing Pablo Escobar and dumping Madonna. There’s no way he’d make that mistake again.

The tour—deemed “Bigger & Weirder”—will be supported by Puddles Pity Party, the 6′ 8” sad clown who went viral in 2013 for his cover of Lorde’s “Royals” with retro YouTube band Postmodern Jukebox. Yankovic is clearly taking the “Bigger & Weirder” directive seriously. “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” he said in a statement. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

You can buy tickets for the tour here. Dates are as follows:

June 13 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 14 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 18 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 20 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 21 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 23 SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Maverik Center

June 24 MORRISON, CO (Denver) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 26 KANSAS CITY, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 27 DES MOINES, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

June 28 WELCH, MN (Minneapolis) – Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

June 29 HIGHLAND PARK, IL (Chicago) – Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA)

July 1 TRAVERSE CITY, MI – National Cherry Festival

July 2 CLARKSTON, MI (Detroit) – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 5 BEAVER DAM, KY (Evansville) – Beaver Dam Amphitheater

July 6 KETTERING, OH (Dayton) – Fraze Pavilion

July 9 TORONTO, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 11 BUFFALO, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12 NEW YORK, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 13 BETHEL, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 BOSTON, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

July 17 SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (Albany) – Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18 MASHANTUCKET, CT – The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 19 PHILADELPHIA, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 20 VIENNA, VA (Washington, DC) – Wolf Trap

July 24 RALEIGH, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 25 WILMINGTON, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 26 CHARLOTTE, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 HUNTSVILLE, AL – Orion Amphitheater

July 29 NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saenger Theatre

July 31 AUSTIN, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Aug 1 THE WOODLANDS, TX (Houston) – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Aug 2 GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (Dallas) – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Aug 3 ROGERS, AR (Fayetteville) – Walmart AMP

Aug 5 LINCOLN, NE (Omaha) – Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug 7 CASPER, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

Aug 8 IDAHO FALLS, ID – Mountain America Center

Aug 9 NAMPA, ID (Boise) – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug 10 BONNER, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug 12 AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA (Spokane) – BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 13 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug 14 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug 15 AUBURN, WA (Seattle) – White River Amphitheatre

Aug 17 PALMER, AK (Anchorage)* – Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre

Aug 20 EUGENE, OR  – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Aug 22 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (San Francisco) – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 23 MODESTO, CA – The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

Aug 24 STATELINE, NV (Reno/Tahoe) – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug 26 REDDING, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

Aug 27 ROHNERT PARK, CA – Green Music Center

Aug 29 SAN DIEGO, CA* – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Aug 30 INGLEWOOD, CA (Los Angeles) – Kia Forum

Aug 31 PHOENIX, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept 2 GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Sept 4 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Ford Amphitheater

Sept 5 RIO RANCHO, NM (Albuquerque) – Rio Rancho Events Center

Sept 6 CONCHO, OK (Oklahoma City) – Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino

Sept 7 TULSA, OK – Tulsa Theater

Sept 9 MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (St. Louis) – Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 MADISON, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Sept 13 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Cleveland) – Blossom Music Center

Sept 14 COLUMBUS, OH – Palace Theatre

Sept 16 NEWPORT, KY (Cincinnati) – MegaCorp Pavilion

Sept 17 KALAMAZOO, MI – Miller Auditorium

Sept 20 NASHVILLE, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

* Support TBA

 
