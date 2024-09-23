"Weird Al" Yankovic is taking his show back on the road
The "Bigger & Weirder" tour kicks off June 2025Image: "Weird Al" Yankovic
It’s time to put on your polka shoes and ride your buggy to Amish paradise, because Weird Al is going on tour. While the infamous parody artist has done some recent shows in smaller, intimate venues, he’s returning the big stage with a “full-production multimedia comedy rock show” in 2025 for the first time in six years. According to a press release, Yankovic will be performing his greatest hits, as well as some “fan favorites” that have never been performed live.
Al is upping the ante for this latest round of gigs, with costume changes, a “giant” video wall, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring his original band. It might sound like he’s living the rock and roll lifestyle a little too hard, but as we all know from his very true and accurate biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the last time he tried that he got drunk on stage, insulted the crowd, and was eventually arrested for lewdness before killing Pablo Escobar and dumping Madonna. There’s no way he’d make that mistake again.
The tour—deemed “Bigger & Weirder”—will be supported by Puddles Pity Party, the 6′ 8” sad clown who went viral in 2013 for his cover of Lorde’s “Royals” with retro YouTube band Postmodern Jukebox. Yankovic is clearly taking the “Bigger & Weirder” directive seriously. “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” he said in a statement. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”
You can buy tickets for the tour here. Dates are as follows:
June 13 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 14 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 18 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 20 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 21 LAS VEGAS, NV – The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 23 SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Maverik Center
June 24 MORRISON, CO (Denver) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 26 KANSAS CITY, MO – Starlight Theatre
June 27 DES MOINES, IA – Des Moines Civic Center
June 28 WELCH, MN (Minneapolis) – Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
June 29 HIGHLAND PARK, IL (Chicago) – Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA)
July 1 TRAVERSE CITY, MI – National Cherry Festival
July 2 CLARKSTON, MI (Detroit) – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 5 BEAVER DAM, KY (Evansville) – Beaver Dam Amphitheater
July 6 KETTERING, OH (Dayton) – Fraze Pavilion
July 9 TORONTO, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 11 BUFFALO, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12 NEW YORK, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 13 BETHEL, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 BOSTON, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
July 17 SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (Albany) – Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 MASHANTUCKET, CT – The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 19 PHILADELPHIA, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 20 VIENNA, VA (Washington, DC) – Wolf Trap
July 24 RALEIGH, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 25 WILMINGTON, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 26 CHARLOTTE, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 HUNTSVILLE, AL – Orion Amphitheater
July 29 NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saenger Theatre
July 31 AUSTIN, TX – Bass Concert Hall
Aug 1 THE WOODLANDS, TX (Houston) – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Aug 2 GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (Dallas) – Texas Trust CU Theatre
Aug 3 ROGERS, AR (Fayetteville) – Walmart AMP
Aug 5 LINCOLN, NE (Omaha) – Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 7 CASPER, WY – Ford Wyoming Center
Aug 8 IDAHO FALLS, ID – Mountain America Center
Aug 9 NAMPA, ID (Boise) – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 10 BONNER, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug 12 AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA (Spokane) – BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug 13 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 14 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 15 AUBURN, WA (Seattle) – White River Amphitheatre
Aug 17 PALMER, AK (Anchorage)* – Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
Aug 20 EUGENE, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug 22 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (San Francisco) – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 23 MODESTO, CA – The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Aug 24 STATELINE, NV (Reno/Tahoe) – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug 26 REDDING, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
Aug 27 ROHNERT PARK, CA – Green Music Center
Aug 29 SAN DIEGO, CA* – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Aug 30 INGLEWOOD, CA (Los Angeles) – Kia Forum
Aug 31 PHOENIX, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept 2 GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sept 4 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Ford Amphitheater
Sept 5 RIO RANCHO, NM (Albuquerque) – Rio Rancho Events Center
Sept 6 CONCHO, OK (Oklahoma City) – Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
Sept 7 TULSA, OK – Tulsa Theater
Sept 9 MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (St. Louis) – Saint Louis Music Park
Sep 12 MADISON, WI – Breese Stevens Field
Sept 13 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Cleveland) – Blossom Music Center
Sept 14 COLUMBUS, OH – Palace Theatre
Sept 16 NEWPORT, KY (Cincinnati) – MegaCorp Pavilion
Sept 17 KALAMAZOO, MI – Miller Auditorium
Sept 20 NASHVILLE, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
* Support TBA