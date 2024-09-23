"Weird Al" Yankovic is taking his show back on the road The "Bigger & Weirder" tour kicks off June 2025

It’s time to put on your polka shoes and ride your buggy to Amish paradise, because Weird Al is going on tour. While the infamous parody artist has done some recent shows in smaller, intimate venues, he’s returning the big stage with a “full-production multimedia comedy rock show” in 2025 for the first time in six years. According to a press release, Yankovic will be performing his greatest hits, as well as some “fan favorites” that have never been performed live.

Al is upping the ante for this latest round of gigs, with costume changes, a “giant” video wall, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring his original band. It might sound like he’s living the rock and roll lifestyle a little too hard, but as we all know from his very true and accurate biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the last time he tried that he got drunk on stage, insulted the crowd, and was eventually arrested for lewdness before killing Pablo Escobar and dumping Madonna. There’s no way he’d make that mistake again.

The tour—deemed “Bigger & Weirder”—will be supported by Puddles Pity Party, the 6′ 8” sad clown who went viral in 2013 for his cover of Lorde’s “Royals” with retro YouTube band Postmodern Jukebox. Yankovic is clearly taking the “Bigger & Weirder” directive seriously. “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” he said in a statement. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

You can buy tickets for the tour here. Dates are as follows: