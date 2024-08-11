Welcome To Night Vale RPG is finally giving the podcast a home version The most popular fiction podcast is finally coming home

Hello, listeners. An ancient proverb once said: “A good way to tell if an artistic idea is worthwhile is to remember that the most successful video game of all time is a ‘plumber steps on turtles.’”

With that bit of wisdom bouncing around the brains of creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, their massively popular cult podcast is finally getting a home version. Renegade Games recently announced a crowd-funding campaign for a Welcome To Night Vale roleplaying game. The campaign kicks off on October 1, giving citizens more than enough time to brush up on their Night Vale history.

This is hardly the first of Night Vale’s ancillary offerings. Since launching in 2014, the series has inspired three novels, numerous bound collections of show scripts, and live shows that have become just as important to the Night Vale community. The show, of course, remains the same, with half-hour radio broadcasts treating listeners to the goings on of the weirdest town in Podcast Land.

“For over a decade, Jeffrey and I have been building the world of Night Vale with our podcast, touring live shows, and novels,” co-creator Joseph Fink said in a statement. Now, we cannot wait for people to finally get to step into that world themselves and start telling their own stories about a weird little desert town.”

Powered by the Essence20 Roleplaying System, a game engine based around Dungeons & Dragons’ famed 20-sided die, the game will transform listeners into players who can create their own Night Vale citizen with a true RPG. The game will include rules, but the system has allowed Renegade to make RPGs out of G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and Transformers. While that lineup doesn’t scream “Night Vale,” we’re pretty confident that the Venn diagram between Night Vale listeners and boardgame players is a circle. Though, we doubt this will be better than a plumber who steps on turtles. Frankly, we don’t know what is.

The campaign launches on October 1. Be the Cecil Palmer you want to see in the world and sign up for updates on Renegade’s website.