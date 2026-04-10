FX to welcome Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac to Wrexham until at least 2029

Few shows these days get to run more than two or three seasons, and even fewer get to run past five. FX must know, then, that it has a pretty sure thing on its hands with Welcome To Wrexham, the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac (né Robert McElhenney III). As the series heads into its fifth season next week, FX has renewed it for three more seasons, likely keeping the show on the air until 2029.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” say Mac and Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC, in a shockingly straightforward press statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

Welcome To Wrexham follows the Wrexham AFC, the football team co-owned by Mac and Reynolds, who purchased it in 2020. The team has, obviously, gained a ton of new fans since the series premiered and has gained quite a bit of success on the pitch, with the team making its first appearance in four decades in the English Football League’s Championship. It also seems to be making a decent amount of money from the show too, given that FX wants much more of it and that there are already imitators.