Elon Musk invents another Welcome To Wrexham on X

Next up for the everything app: an expanded push into streaming. X just announced its first U.K. original, a soccer doc following Burnley F.C., a premiere league club, titled Keeping The Faith (though it may as well be called Welcome To Burnley). Yes, that means the show will premiere on the platform right next to whatever fresh horrors Grok 4 dreams up, but hey—if Chick-fil-A can do it, why not the app formerly known as Twitter? Hey, that’s just life in 2025.

The news comes from Deadline, which reports that the show will feature 20 episodes (each 10-12 minutes long) released every two weeks during the upcoming season. Like Welcome To Wrexham, the show will feature the team’s players, coaches, and staff at the training ground, in their stadium Turf Moor, and in the locker room throughout the season. Unlike Welcome To Wrexham, the series will air new episodes as the season progresses instead of when it’s already wrapped up. Another difference? Welcome To Wrexham doesn’t air on an increasingly hostile social media app.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace doesn’t seem to mind. “We’re delighted to be partnering with X as we enter an exciting period for the club ahead of our return to the Premier League,” he said in a statement shared by Deadline. “Community is at the heart of everything that we do, so partnering with X enables us to expand that community even further and bring our passionate fanbase closer together, while growing our visibility with new digital audiences.”

Of course, his excitement about the collaboration could be due to the fact that X partners “will receive support from a dedicated team on X platform management, content creation, distribution, and user engagement to drive significant audience and revenue growth,” per Jonathan Lewis, X’s UK Managing Director. That will surely help spread the club’s “world-famous transfer reveal videos or our incredible end of season dressing room celebrations,” which Pace said the platform already boosts.

The partnership is mutually beneficial. Lewis described it as “a big collaboration, designed to attract other brands to support it.” In other words, it could help curry favor with advertisers turned off by the whole MechaHitler business. There’s also a precedent for the series, as bizarre as it may sound to those unfamiliar with this particular corner of the everything app’s business. X has previously commissioned originals in the U.S., Japan, and Middle East and North Africa, including partnerships with personalities in sports, culture, business and finance. Recently, the platform announced shows with both Venus and Serena Williams and the NFL Top 100. Both are set to debut this summer. Musk may be out of a government job, but he has a full slate of content to keep him busy in that newfound free time.