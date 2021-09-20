It’s pretty easy for pop culture parodies to fall flat when thrown into movie and TV comedies, usually because they’re little more than pandering attempts to recreate familiar scenes and quotes with no point other than to spark a sense of recognition in audiences. Seinfeld’s references to film, though, were often pretty decent, usually working well enough on their own that missing the reference doesn’t kill what’s funny about a scene in the first place.



There are also far more of them than you might remember, which becomes clear when either rewatching the whole series or checking out Yaron Baruch’s supercut of nearly three dozen movie-referencing scenes from the show.



The edit spans 11 minutes and includes pretty much every movie-based bit Baruch could spot, excluding those that didn’t “[make] for a good comparison” and non-recreation references to film, like Jerry making out with a girlfriend while watching Schindler’s List in theaters. The clip includes characters directly quoting movies like The Fugitive, A Streetcar Named Desire, Scent Of A Woman, Elephant Man, and Three Days Of The Condor. It also highlights parodies that put the cast into recreations of scenes from Apocalypse Now, Thelma And Louise, Taxi Driver, Marathon Man, and many more.



Our favorites, though, are the pair of clips that recreate scenes from JFK and Basic Instinct—both movies featuring Wayne Knight—since they give us the Seinception of Knight playing Newman playing Knight. (There are other, similar instances of this where actors like Wilford Brimley reprise old roles for parodies of movies they starred in.)



Now we just get Baruch to make one of these for The Simpsons with a 20 hour runtime. He’s already done Community so, really, what’s another several months of painstaking editing?



