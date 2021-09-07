Alright, raise your hand if you saw this coming: The $24 million diamond in rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead, the one he had surgically implanted earlier this year in one of the zaniest “look how rich I am” stunts of all time, has been… do we have to say it? Even without the headline right there you can guess what happened, right? It got ripped out. It was probably gross and it probably hurt, and literally everyone assumed this was going to happen.

Advertisement

The jokes about Lil Uzi Vert looking like Vision from the Marvel movies were flying back in February when he announced that he had put a big diamond in his forehead, though his is pink and Vision’s is yellow (Vision’s is also an Infinity Stone, which would probably cost even more than a diamond since there are only six of them in the universe), and now those jokes have come true—especially since a lot of them were just references to Thanos ripping the stone out of Vision’s head in Avengers: Infinity War, a now-prophetic warning that Lil Uzi Vert probably should’ve heeded.

This comes from TMZ, which says the rapper jumped into the crowd during a set at Rolling Loud earlier this summer and the diamond got ripped out in the process, but he’s apparently doing fine now. TMZ says he “didn’t suffer any serious facial damage” and was able to recover the diamond, so he’s at least doing better than Vision did. Also, he’ll just come back at some point for WandaLilUziVert on Disney+. Seeing as how he had to have the diamond removed and re-implanted shortly after getting it put in his forehead in the first place, though, maybe there’s a lesson we should all be taking away from this? Like, something about having things surgically implanted into your forehead that aren’t supposed to be there?

