Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert spent $24 million to have a diamond implanted in his forehead. After a few deleted tweets about maybe, possibly ending up dead because of the decision, Uzi appears to have decided not to be a guy with a diamond embedded in his forehead anymore. Though the rest of us may have viewed this whole saga as a reminder not to convert the millions of dollars we all have lying around into skull-rotting jewel ry, Post Malone appears to have taken inspiration from the move and he planned his very o wn extremely expensive body modification: A set of diamond fangs.



The musician/actor/literal cartoon character popped up in an Instagram post from Angel City Jewelers where he’s shown grabbing his head like Jared Leto’s Joker with a cigarette clenched between his teeth. In case Count Malone’s new accessories aren’t visible enough for you in that picture, there are two more images showing close-up models of his new fangs.



“No one is doing this!!!” the post reads. “Remember who did it first … Post Malone raising the bar again with his solid diamond fangs!” It’s also tagged with stuff like #diamondteeth, #dentist, #gamechanger, and #gameover, which hopefully isn’t an omen of diamond-mouth-related medical issues to come.

Rolling Stone interviewed Dr. Thomas Connelly, the “celebrity dentist” who helped sire the Dread Malonepire, and learned that the diamonds used in the procedure required “40 carats of diamonds sourced from Belgium and cut in Israel, coming in at $1.6 million.” The high cost, apparently, is because the shaping process involves “a lot of waste.”

“That diamond,” Connely says, “T hey could have got three or four other diamonds out of it, so we had to waste it in order to get it into shape.”



Far be it for us to tell celebrities how to spend their wealth, but maybe Malone should just return to his old spending habits, like putting $8,000 a year toward ordering Popeye’s biscuits. (That is, as long as there isn’t any garlic used in their recipe.)



[via Consequence Of Sound]



