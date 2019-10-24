We're giving away a pair of Child's Play soundtracks to listen to with your best friend

In the season of all things creepy, it’s best to keep an eye on all your household objects—especially your action figures. You never know when the disembodied spirit of a serial killer might take up residence inside that Chucky doll you got from Spencer’s Gifts a few Halloweens ago, or maybe even a Funko Pop! just to keep things interesting.



Listening to the Child’s Play soundtrack while locking up all your knives sounds like an enjoyable Halloween activity to us, and our friends at Waxwork Records are giving away a bundle that includes both Joseph Renzetti’s score for the 1988 original and Bear McCreary’s score (with an assist from Mark Hamill) for the 2019 Child’s Play reboot. This is the first time Renzetti’s score has been available on vinyl since 1989, and the first soundtrack release for the 2019 version, period.

Both soundtracks are pressed on Chucky-themed 180 gram colored vinyl, with sleeves and inserts featuring artwork from Phantom City Creative. To enter to win them both, email us at avcontests@theonion.com with the subject line “Wanna Play?” and your full U.S. mailing address (sorry, no P.O. Boxes) before 5:30 PM CT tonight. That’s when we’ll pick a winner, and notify them by email.

Both the Child’s Play soundtracks are out now on Waxwork Records. You can see photos of both, and hear a preview, below.

Child’s Play 1988 front Photo : Waxwork Records

Child’s Play 1988 gatefold and colored vinyl Photo : Waxwork Records

Child’s Play 1988 back Photo : Waxwork Records

Child’s Play 2019 front, dust sleeve, and colored vinyl Photo : Waxwork Records

