Watch Kate and Mara Rooney testify (in unison) in the first clip from Werner Herzog's Bucking Fastard

They’ve been movie stars for decades at this point. We’ve enjoyed their work in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Friendship. But it takes a real daring filmmaker to do what every moviegoer has long wanted from the sisters Rooney: Can we get them talking in unison already? Your wish is Werner Herzog’s command.

Bucking Fastard, the latest from revolutionary filmmaker Werner Herzog, seemingly tops the ship-tugging difficulty of Fitzcarraldo and the harrowing audio of Grizzly Man as Kate and Mara Rooney testify in unison like those murdered twins from The Shining. But fear not, in Fastard, they aren’t playing the spirits of dead children, but rather sisters Jean and Joan Holbrooke, siblings so close they finish each other’s sandwiches. They speak in unison, love the same man, and share the same dreams. The rest of the official synopsis is so Herzogian, though, it must’ve been written by him, too: “We cannot see the world as they see it, but we do see how the world reacts to them – through the courts and the press, through those that want to help and those who want to use them, through the eyes of beasts both tame and wild, and even through their own echoes in the core of the earth.” In this clip, the Holbrookes talk about the first time they met a local drunk named Mulrooney (Orlando Bloom), with whom they were immediately smitten.

After turning down Cannes, Bucking Fastard, Herzog’s first narrative film since 2019, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.