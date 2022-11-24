Naveen Andrews returning in The Dropout

Elizabeth and Sunny breaking up - The Dropout Finale | Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews

The last time we saw Naveen Andrews, Lost’s beloved recovering torturer Sayid was hanging out in the peripherals of Sense8. No one could fault him for getting lost in such a cramped, globetrotting ensemble, so it was to my delight that he scored a plum role on one of the year’s best shows: The Dropout. Playing the mercilessly uncool Sunny Balwani, Andrews is a hatchetman by way of the Staples’ checkout line, one who breaks up the mundanity of defrauding heads of state with petulant outbursts that make his threats of emails and NDAs seem worthless, empty, and painfully pathetic.

After a decade of charlatans dressed as Steve Jobs foisting stupid, inane, and useless products on American culture, The Dropout finally nailed something vital about 2010s tech culture: Silicon Valley isn’t sexy. To that end, Andrews’ Balwani puffs out his gut, tucks in his Oxford, and corrects the record. These guys may suck, but hey, at least Naveen Andrews gets to show us why. [Matt Schimkowitz]