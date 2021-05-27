Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What a pickle! Can the cast of Rugrats conquer our cartoon quiz?

Rugrats is back, baby! With a CGI reboot hitting Paramount+ this week, we thought it would be appropriate to honor the future by recognizing the past. Thus, we gathered up the original kiddo cast of Rugrats—all adult women, by the way—for a round of Rugrats trivia. It’s a tough quiz, but if anyone is equipped to tackle it, it’s probably E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), and Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles). Can they name the oldest Rugrat? Do they remember what inspired Chuckie’s breakfast related terror? What about Spike’s particular breed? Find out in the video above.

All new episodes of Rugrats are available now on Paramount+.

