1. How big of a mistake did King Viserys just make?

Viserys barely had time to grieve his first wife before his advisors started urging him to find another queen to fortify the line of succession (which basically means have more children, and fast). The most strategic match is also the least appealing to him—12-year-old Laena Velaryon, the daughter of his cousin Rhaenys (The Queen Who Never Was) and his Master of Ships Lord Corlys Velaryon. Instead, the king announced that he would marry Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower.

The decision took everyone by surprise (except perhaps Otto) and may have alienated at least two very important figures at court. The first is obviously Lord Velaryon, the Sea Snake, whose help the king will need if war breaks out in the Stepstones, which looks pretty likely at this point. The second is Princess Rhaenyra, Alicent’s closest friend, or so she thought. From her point of view it’s a betrayal on several fronts. Neither her father nor Alicent had shared with her that they’d been meeting in private the past few months (platonically, but still). And while Rhaenyra seemed to be okay with him remarrying as long as it was for political reasons, this looks like something else. Are these forgivable offenses? And what happens if Alicent bears him a son? Will the realm still accept Rhaenyra as the rightful heir when there’s a male alternative?