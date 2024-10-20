Matt Smith hasn’t "heard hide or hair" of new HOTD scripts, but he does have a headcanon Matt Smith is generating House Of The Dragon slashfiction faster than scripts can be written.

With years to go before we see the next season of House Of The Dragon, Matt Smith told the crowd at New York Comic-Con today that he hasn’t “heard hide or hair” of the new scripts. That’s unsurprising, considering the show only wrapped a few months ago and spent its immediate wake spinning criticism of the series from George R.R. Martin into a positive. But Smith, joined on stage by fellow cast members Fabien Frankel and Tom Glynn-Carney, came prepared to fill the void, sharing his headcanon with the fine folks at the Javits Center.

“I’ve been convinced Daemon and Criston have had a homoerotic tryst,” Smith told the Comic-Con crowd. “We’re both in our armors, we’ve got swords, he likes one queen, and I like the other queen.”

Smith’s reasoning checks out. Armor? Check. Sword? Check. Strong opinions about the royals? Check. Something the writers should work into the show to get Daemon off that miserable, haunted rock? Check. Sadly, stars without scripts must divulge their actor’s secrets to make the panel entertaining.

None of the panelists had much idea of where the show is heading or where the final two episodes from season two are. Smith said he hasn’t “heard hide nor hair” of season three’s scripts. Glynn-Carney hasn’t read “a letter” of the next phase of his cock-less journey. Meanwhile, Fabien heard “some things” that he “can’t possibly share.” Thanks for bringing it up, dude.

House Of The Dragon’s third season is expected to go into production in “earlyish 2025,” according to showrunner Ryan Condal, so he better start typing. The current plan is for the series to run through season four and then get out so fans can start complaining about A Knight Of Seven Kingdoms.

Anyway, Matt Smith also said Rhys Ifans would be an “amazing” Doctor, and honestly, we’d like to see it. He also admitted that he’d like to have Alan Partridge’s face tattooed on his body, finally giving us a reason to share that clip of Smith’s guest appearance on This Time With Alan Partridge.