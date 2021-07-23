What is your favorite piece of feel good entertainment?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

This is going to feel weird, but hear me out: I’m going with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. I’ve been a longtime viewer of the show—I even reviewed it for The A.V. Club when it first came out—and I fully understood when people claimed the Jersey crew was ruining humanity. What Family Vacation has consistently proven over its run, though, is that the crew authentically cares for each other, revels in all of its successes, and supports those who are struggling. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now five years sober, and watching the Family Vacation crew see him off to jail and, months later, welcome him home honestly brought me to tears. The friendship that Pauly D and Vinny have is one of the most loving and charming bromances on television, and when they got friend-married a few seasons back, it was more than just a “ha ha let’s get joke married” riff. These guys are committed to being buddies for life, and their friendship lifts me up and makes me realize what friendships can be. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reminds me that reality show stars might often seem like caricatures of the worst parts of humanity, but that the best of the bunch let you into their minds and souls and remind you what we’re all really capable of. [Marah Eakin]

The first two seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are available to stream on Hulu and Paramount+.