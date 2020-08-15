What pop culture just screams 2000 to you?

Gale Weathers’ bangs

The end of the millennium also brought the end of the Scream trilogy. I personally believe Scream 3—with its smart commentary on Hollywood—deserves more credit than it gets, but even hardcore fans would admit that any praise the movie received was eclipsed by one production element: Courteney Cox’s hair. Gale Weathers’ teeny, tiny bangs were an odd choice, even in 2000. At the time, critics questioned if the look was Cox’s attempt to create a hair trend on par with that launched by her Friends costar Jennifer Aniston. While Cox has admitted she was disappointed that no one wanted “The Monica,” we recently learned that we actually have Cox’s ex-husband and Scream costar, David Arquette, to thank for the bangs. “I have to take the fall for this. I suggested a Bettie Page look. It just didn’t work. I take full responsibility,” the actor commented on Instagram in response to a meme making fun of the haircut. Cox has embraced the notoriety of the look: Last Halloween, she posted a video of her cutting her own bangs to match her Scream 3 ’do. I assume she was wearing a wig in the video, but maybe we’ll see the bangs return when Cox reprises her role in the upcoming Scream 5. [Patrick Gomez]