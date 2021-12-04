“Lady Marmalade,” Christina Aguilera, Mya, Lil’ Kim, and Pink

William’s choice of the Buffy musical is a good one; for whatever reason, 2001 felt like a year in which most pop culture was incapable of doing something new without it being the echo of something old. Which is why I was initially going to go with Moulin Rouge!—an encapsulation of everything that was pop culture around the turn of the millennium—before I realized there was an even pithier representation of that time: The remake of “Lady Marmalade,” from Christina Aguilera, Mya, Lil’ Kim, and Pink. Not only was it the single from the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack, but it was a massive hit that testified to the recycled nature of so much mainstream entertainment. Sure, there was also great stuff that came out, but that shit tends to be timeless; if you wanted to distill that bizarre year into musical form, there’s no better synthesis than Aguilera delivering her endless melismas over a decades-old disco-soul track. [Alex McLevy]