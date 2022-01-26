February comes packed with new series based on real-life scandals and crimes, as well as equally devious fictional turns. Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, which centers on the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape, opens up the discourse on celebrity culture. Julia Garner drops her Ozark accent to play con artist Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna on Netflix. Showtime debuts the first season of anthology drama Super Pumped, which comes from the Billions team and tracks the rise and fall of Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick (played here by Joseph Gordon-Levitt).



But it’s not all scammers and charlatans—over at Apple TV+, Uma Thurman’s under Suspicion and Adam Scott seeks his Severance in a new thriller co-directed by Ben Stiller. And, on the broadcast network front, NBC’s Endgame arrives with a plot that sounds suspiciously similar to The Blacklist.