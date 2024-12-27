4 things to watch on TV this weekend Amy Adams' Nightbitch lands on Hulu and CBS digs into some Grammy-winning songs.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 27 to Sunday, December 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Amy Adams is Nightbitch

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Amy Adams’ latest film comes to streaming already, with Nightbitch getting barely three weeks in theaters before dropping on Hulu. In Marielle Heller’s satirical comedy horror, she plays a frustrated and tired stay-at-home mom who thinks she’s turning into a dog. Scoot McNairy, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Ella Thomas, and Jessica Harper co-star. You can read The A.V. Club‘s review here.

2. Grammy Greats gives us The Story Behind The Songs

CBS, Friday, 9 p.m.: As part of CBS’ holiday specials, Gayle King and Mickey Guyton host Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs to learn about how some of the memorable, award-winning tracks. The special includes interviews with Billie Eilish, Finneas, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Richard Marx, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, and Mark Ronson, among others.

3. Torching 2024 roasts the year that went by

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Roastmaster general Jeff Ross, who took on co-hosting duties for The Roast Of Tom Brady earlier this year, returns to Netflix. This time, the target is the insane year everyone suffered. Torching 2024 will feature comedians like Mark Normand, Ms. Pat, Sam Morril, and Tim Dillon.

4. It’s a true-crime hour with Cold Case: Murder In The Bayou

A&E, Friday, 10:01 p.m.: Keith David narrates Cold Case: Murder In The Bayou, a true crime docuseries about various crimes that tend to get forgotten. The first episode focuses on the murder of a teen believed to be the great-niece of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, whose body was discovered beneath a bridge in Bayou Country.