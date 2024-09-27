6 things to watch on TV this weekend Will Ferrell and Harper Steele hit the road, Jean Smart kicks off SNL's 50th season, The Great British Baking Show returns, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Will & Harper will make you bawl

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Josh Greenbaum directs the heartwarming Sundance Film Festival doc Will & Harper, in which pals Will Ferrell and former SNL head writer Harper Steele go on a road trip after the latter comes out as transgender. Along the way, they hope to reconnect and figure out what Steele’s transition means for their friendship.

2. Saturday Night Live kicks off its 50th(!) season

NBC, 11:30 p.m.: Jean Smart, who won her sixth Emmy earlier this month, makes her SNL debut to kick off the show’s landmark 50th season alongside musical guest Jelly Roll. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s recap of the evening on Sunday.

3. Brad Pitt and George Clooney are Wolfs

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Wolfs is not part of the Oceans franchise, but it expects to coast along on the charms of its leads anyway. George Clooney and Brad Pitt play lone-wolf professional fixers who reluctantly team up to take down a common enemy. Jon Watts’ action comedy also stars Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan, Austin Abrams, Frances McDormand, and Richard Kind. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

4. Cheer up because The Great British Baking Show is back

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The new season of The Great British Baking Show welcomes a dozen fresh faces (and familiar ones like Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Alison Hammond, and Noel Fielding) and its 10 episodes roll out weekly.

5. Start spooky season with that Rosemary’s Baby prequel



Paramount+ Friday, 3:01 a.m.: After tackling Ozark’s Ruth Langmore and Anna Delvey, Julia Garner stars in the 1965-set Apartment 7A as a dancer in New York City who suffers an injury and rents a place from an older couple (Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally)—only to realize evil resides not just in their pad but in the whole residential complex. Read The A.V. Club‘s review.

6. Social Studies examines L.A.’s modern students



FX, Friday, 10 p.m.: Lauren Greenfield directs and produces the docuseries Social Studies, which explores the lives of students in Los Angeles over a year as they deal with pressures like bullying, racism, beauty standards, sexuality, and, of course, social media.