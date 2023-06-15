What We Do In The Shadows | Season 5 Official Trailer | FX

In the season five trailer, Gizmo has seemingly turned into a vamp, but can’t turn himself into a bat yet. Has he tried saying it like Laszlo yet? Probably not, but he’s being trained anyway. The group also journeys into the mall; Nadja tries to get her doll to lose her virginity and tries to seduce Colin at one point. Thankfully, these Staten Island vampires love their raunchy agendas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The mockumentary’s cast includes Kristen Schaal, Anthony Atamanuik, and Doug Jones. Fingers crossed for another Nick Kroll cameo as Simon the Devious, simply because it will lead to Berry’s exaggeratingly pronouncing “New York City” once again. We deserve something good. 

What We Do In The Shadows season five premieres July 13 on FX. You already know The A.V. Club will be recapping the comedy weekly.