Tuscon, Arizona (Season 2, Episode 6: “On The Run”)

Jackie Daytona: This is the way we talk in Tucson Arizonia.

My favorite line reading delivered by Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth has to hail from “On The Run,” featuring my man Jackie Daytona. “This is just the way we talk in Tucson, Arizonia,” Laszlo (as Daytona) tells the naive Lucy when she questions his fancy “Europe-like” accent. This delivery is made all the better in the context of Lazlo’s alter ego, making him some regular Joe who can’t even pronounce his home state correctly. Laszlo can put on the blue jeans, plaid shirt, and stick in a toothpick, but god forbid he even consider changing his voice to match the origin story of his disguise. So silly, and so perfectly said. [Gabrielle Sanchez]