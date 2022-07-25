Reservation Dogs season two (FX on Hulu: August 1)

Reservation Dogs | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX

Reservation Dogs was an underrated comedy when it premiered last year, but Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s show charmed the hell out of viewers and captured honors from the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards, among others. Set in rural Oklahoma, the series follows four Indigenous teenagers who are deeply affected by the death of their friend, Daniel. The gang wrestles with the desire to move to California (to fulfill Daniel’s dream), but to do so they have to tie up loose ends in their community. Season two kicks off with the town recovering from a tornado. The cast includes Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Zahn McClarnon, who is frankly always a sight for sore eyes. [Saloni Gajjar]