There’s still a bit of time before fall TV officially kicks off, but August is nevertheless packed with plenty of new shows. Probably too many, frankly. From a long-anticipated Nail Gaiman adaptation to the Tatiana Maslany MCU entry She-Hulk to HBO’s fiery Game Of Thrones prequel, this month will check off all your genre needs. Read on for more of The A.V. Club’s picks for what to watch in August, including a sports drama about Mike Tyson, an FX animated comedy about the antichrist, and the return of several beloved comedies.
Reservation Dogs season two (FX on Hulu: August 1)
Reservation Dogs was an underrated comedy when it premiered last year, but Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s show charmed the hell out of viewers and captured honors from the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards, among others. Set in rural Oklahoma, the series follows four Indigenous teenagers who are deeply affected by the death of their friend, Daniel. The gang wrestles with the desire to move to California (to fulfill Daniel’s dream), but to do so they have to tie up loose ends in their community. Season two kicks off with the town recovering from a tornado. The cast includes Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Zahn McClarnon, who is frankly always a sight for sore eyes. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Sandman (Netflix: August 5)
“Tonight we will achieve what no one has even attempted,” Charles Dance intones at the beginning of The Sandman trailer, a nice introduction to this world, in more ways than one. Fans have waited more than three decades for an adaptation of this immense comic epic by Neil Gaiman. The Sandman follows the King of Dreams (Tom Sturridge) as he tries to reclaim his stolen realm. The cast is rounded out by Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Patton Oswalt. [Emma Keates]
My Life As A Rolling Stone (Epix: August 7)
Epix’s four-part docuseries toasts the 60th anniversary of this indefatigable outfit, with each installment focusing on one key member—that is, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late, great Charlie Watts. Modern(ish) Rolling Stones docs are tricky: There have been lows like 2016’s self-congratulatory, slick tour diary Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America. But then again, there was also Martin Scorsese’s delightfully celebratory 2008 concert film Shine A Light. Here’s hoping this latest in-their-own-words effort has some meat to it. [Tim Lowery]
Five Days At Memorial (Apple TV+: August 12)
Based on journalist Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning piece and followup book, this miniseries depicts the tragedies that occurred in a New Orleans medical center in the days following Hurricane Katrina. At one point, this small-screen adaptation was being developed for FX to be the third season of American Crime Story. After that plan was scrapped, though, it moved over to Apple TV+, with showrunners Carlton Cuse (Lost) and John Ridley (12 Years A Slave) and star Vera Farmiga. [Tim Lowery]
A League Of Their Own (Prime Video: August 12)
There’s still no crying in baseball, but there is much more time to explore the Rockford Peaches in this series-length take on Penny Marshall’s classic film about a female baseball league during World War II. Will Graham co-created this version of A League Of Their Own alongside series star Abbi Jacobson (Broad City). Expect explorations of race and sexuality that were always present in history, if not in the original film. The cast also boasts Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, and Nick Offerman. [Mary Kate Carr]
This Fool (Hulu: August 12)
Get ready for Michael Imperioli as you’ve never seen him before: rocking a divorced dad beard in South Central Los Angeles. Hulu’s This Fool is based on the life of its creator and star, comedian Chris Estrada. The series follows Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old Angeleno who works with Imperioli’s character at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit with limited street cred. Bonus: Exec producer Fred Armisen pops in too. [Hattie Lindert]
Never Have I Ever season three (Netflix: August 12)
Created by Mindy Kaling and Louie Lang, Never Have I Ever is a vibrant, heartfelt coming-of-age story about Indian American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) that’s narrated by tennis legend John McEnroe. (You’ll have to see the show to understand why.) So who will Devi end up with in season three? That’s still TBD, but as a refresher: She ended season two by choosing Paxton (Darren Barnet), only for Ben (Jaren Lewison) to realize he missed his chance. Elsewhere, Devi’s mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) sees her romance end before it could even begin, and her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) finds a new potential love interest. [Saloni Gajjar]
Children Of The Underground (FX: August 12)
Children Of The Underground is a five-part documentary series about vigilante Faye Yager, who made it her life’s mission to save mothers and children from abusive households. While many praised her efforts for victims’ rights, she made lots of enemies at law enforcement agencies that viewed her work as an obstruction of justice. Yager’s world came crashing down when she helped a wealthy banker’s ex-wife and children, and allegations soon surfaced that she was a potential criminal herself. All five episodes will drop at once. [Saloni Gajjar]
Tales Of The Walking Dead (AMC: August 14)
Much like its zombies, The Walking Dead franchise is quite literally never going to die. Look no further than Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond, plus a few more spin-offs and films in the future. Tales Of The Walking Dead is yet another post-apocalyptic horror set in the same universe. The anthological setting allows for plenty of new stories to be told weekly, focusing on existing and fresh characters. The cast list includes Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Danny Ramirez, and Jessie T. Usher. [Saloni Gajjar]
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+: August 17)
The next Disney+ MCU entry stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin, who happens to develop a similar green-hued, super-powered anger issue. Luckily, Bruce is available to coach Jennifer through her new powers because she already has enough on her plate with her career as a high-powered lawyer. Helmed by showrunner Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty, Silicon Valley), Maslany describes She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as an “absurd take on a legal show.” The cast also includes Jameela Jamil, who plays the villainous Titania, as well as Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong. [Mary Kate Carr]
The Undeclared War (Peacock: August 18)
Peter Kosminsky’s thrilling drama is a co-production between the U.K.’s Channel 4 and Peacock. Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique-Brown), a 21-year-old intern at the Government Communications Headquarters in 2024, finds herself smack dab in the middle of high-stakes cyber warfare during a routine test of internet infrastructure. Saara and her team, a bunch of GCHQ analysts, have to ward off the attack so it doesn’t impact the country’s general election. The cast includes Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Adrian Lester. All episodes will release on the same day. [Saloni Gajjar]
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+: August 19)
Created by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters follows the titular Garvey siblings, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise always to protect one another. The show, touted as a dark comedy thriller, stars Horgan, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, and Eve Birthistle. From the looks of it, this series may lean more toward Big Little Lies than Bad Moms. [Hattie Lindert]
House Of The Dragon (HBO: August 21)
The original Game Of Thrones series was largely about sins of the past echoing into the present, with at least one character, in particular, choosing to embrace ancient vengeance rather than just moving on with their life. HBO’s new House Of The Dragon prequel series takes place several centuries before and centers on the Targaryen family’s rule over Westeros, meaning we’ll get to see a lot of seeds of the continent’s various vendettas be planted. [Sam Barsanti]
Mo (Netflix: August 24)
Created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, Mo follows Mo Najjar (Amer), a Palestinian refugee who is constantly one step away from getting asylum on his path to U.S. citizenship, which means he lives by straddling multiple cultures and languages. His family—a resilient, spiritual mother and his two siblings—flees to Houston as Mo learns to adapt to his new world. [Saloni Gajjar]
Mike (Hulu: August 25)
Creator Steven Rogers helms Mike, a sports drama that explores the riveting, often controversial story of professional boxer Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series will focus on the ups and downs of his career and personal life, in which Tyson has swiveled from being globally beloved to a national pariah and back again. Mike will also look at fame, power, and race in America and how they shaped Tyson’s life. Trevante Rhodes stars as Tyson, and his co-stars include Russell Hornsby, Laura Harrier, Harvey Keitel, and Li Eubanks. [Saloni Gajjar]
Little Demon (FXX: August 25)
Aubrey Plaza starring as the mother of the antichrist in a world where Danny DeVito plays the devil just makes sense. FXX’s Little Demon is an animated sitcom that follows a reluctant mother and her antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito, Danny’s real-life daughter) as they try (and fail) to live the simple life in Delaware. Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon is attached as an executive producer, while the voice cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, William Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, and Sam Richardson. [Emma Keates]
Everything I Know About Love (Peacock: August 25)
Based on Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name, the British dramedy Everything I Know About Love centers on childhood besties Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley). Set in a 2012 London houseshare inhabited by the pair and their friends, the show chronicles the group through their early 20s—and all the bad dates and other humiliations that go with it. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Patient (FX on Hulu: August 30)
The Americans ended four years ago, and nothing can possibly fill the void left by that gut-wrenching spy drama, but that show’s co-creators, Joe Wiseberg and Joel Fields, are here to try. They return to FX with The Patient, a psychological thriller starring Steve Carell as the forlorn Dr. Alan Strauss, who is still grieving his dead wife and is dealing with his estranged son when a new patient turns his life upside down. You see, his client Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) turns out to be a serial killer who abducts the good doctor in an attempt to be cured. [Saloni Gajjar]
Andor (Disney+: August 31)
Rogue One introduced a ragtag gang of likable Star Wars rebels who were all doomed to die in a fiery explosion because it was a prequel. But this is Star Wars, so what’s the harm in a prequel to a prequel? Disney+’s Andor is about Diego Luna’s eponymous character going from desperate survivor to still-desperate freedom fighter. It also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, and Genevieve O’Reilly (as future Rebel Alliance bigshot Mon Mothma). [Sam Barsanti]
TV shows returning in August
Industry season two (HBO, August 1)
The Outlaws season two (Prime Video, August 5)
Locke & Key season three (Netflix, August 10)
Resident Alien season two, part two (Syfy, August 10)
Indian Matchmaking season two (Netflix) (August 10)
Power Book III season two (Starz, August 14)
Kevin Can F**k Himself season two (AMC, August 22)
Archer season 13 premiere (FXX, August 24)
See season three (Apple TV+, August 26)
DC’s Stargirl season three (The CW, August 31)
