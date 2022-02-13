Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 13. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Bel-Air (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): The first three episodes of this Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot drop tonight. Kellee Terrell wrote in her review, “While Bel-Air pays homage to the original, weaving in tiny, yet meaningful threads of the past—e.g., Will wearing his prep school jacket inside out—it is a complete reimagining. Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral trailer and executive produced by Cooper, T.J. Brady, and Rasheed Newson, this version rids itself of the laugh track, the 30-minute runtime, and multi-cam format, and replaces them with a gorgeously shot, much darker hour-long drama. The show still has some joy but isn’t afraid to raise the stakes and dig deeper into issues around race, class, drug addiction, and violence, where the original could only scratch the surface. And whether intentional or not, Bel-Air addresses the colorism from the original series by casting mostly dark-skinned actors to play the Banks family. This reboot is thoughtfully and delicately filling in the gaps that its precursor, a ’90s network sitcom created by two white writers, left behind.”

Regular coverage

Euphoria (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild cards

In the Parks And Recreation episode “Galentine’s Day,” Leslie Knope says that the titular holiday falls on February 13th, and is focused on friendships. Here are some (emphasis on some) of our favorite female friendships in TV and film we want to revisit today. Feel free to add your own in the comments: