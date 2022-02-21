Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, February 21. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Endgame (NBC, 10 p.m., series premiere): Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe go toe-to-toe in this new NBC new crime thriller, which sounds a lot like a long-lost sibling of NBC’s The Blacklist. Elena Federova (Baccarin) is an international arms dealer and criminal mastermind recently captured by the FBI. On the same day of her arrest, she orchestrates a series of bank heists throughout New York City for mysterious reasons. Socially outcast and relentless FBI agent Val Turner (Bathe) becomes Elena’s antagonist when she realizes the nefarious felon knows a bit too much about her private life. The two form a complicated bond as Val stops at nothing to foil Elena’s ambitious plans. The cast includes Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, and Kamal Boden.

Regular coverage

The Gilded Age (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

America’s Got Talent: Extreme (NBC, 8 p.m., series premiere): America’s Got Talent expands the franchise with this new reality series. Contestants will compete for a $500,000 prize by showcasing outrageous, jaw-dropping acts of a magnitude that cannot be confined to just a simple stage. Hosted by Terry Crews, the judges include Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana.

All American: Homecoming (The CW, 9 p.m., series premiere): Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Homecoming is the spin-off of The CW’s teen drama All American. This young adult sports drama is set at Bringston University and centers on All American’s Simone (Geffri Maya), a tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to greatness after time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Don’t Kill Me (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This Italian supernatural teen drama follows Mirta (Alice Pagani) and her boyfriend Robin (Rocco Fasano), a young couple who seem to have it all. However, they succumb to drugs and die of an overdose. In a cruel twist of fate, Mirta comes back to life without Robin, but something has changed. She can’t go on with her life, discovering she’s beholden to something darker than she could ever have imagined.